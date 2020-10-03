Mumbai: TV actor Sharad Malhotra tested positive for COVID-19 Friday.

He is currently in home quarantine. It is a matter of relief that his wife Ripci Bhatia tested negative. The actor developed mild symptoms of coronavirus and on the advice of a doctor he went for a test.

“They say if you stay positive good things and people will be drawn to you. Damn! Took this line too seriously. Unfortunately, I have tested positive for COVID-19, with mild symptoms and thankfully my wife has tested negative and continues to follow all precautionary measures. I am in home quarantine, under strict medical supervision, so please keep me in your prayers and I promise to bounce back sooner and stronger,” Sharad said.

Sharad has a huge fan following. He plays Veer in Ekta Kapoor’s hit serial Naagin 5. Apart from this, Sharad has also appeared in the serial Banoo Main Teri Dulhann.

Apart from Sharad, Naagin 5 stars Surbhi Chandna and Mohit Sehgal in the lead roles.