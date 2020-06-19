Puri: With the 15-day Anasara ritual of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhdra coming to an end Friday, the Nabajouban (rejuvenated youthfulness) Darshan ritual would be performed at Srimandir Saturday.

As per tradition, Lord Jagannath and his siblings catch fever immediately after they receive the Grand Bath during ‘Snana Yatra’ at the bathing altar of Srimandir. The deities undergo 15 days of medication at the Anasara Gruha (asylum for the sick) on the temple precincts. This medication period is popularly known as Anasara ritual, said a religious scholar.

Soon after the 15-day medication, the deities flaunt their rejuvenated youthhood to the devotees, which is popularly known as ‘Nabajouban Darshan’.

“This year, the Nabajouban Darshan of the Srimandir deities is scheduled to be performed for three days starting Saturday,” said researcher Naresh Chandra Dash.

However, the devotees would be debarred from witnessing the ritual due to the coronavirus-induced restrictions at Srimandir.