Bhubaneswar/Umerkote: In connection with the collapse of an under-construction bridge January 10 in Nabarangapur district that claimed one life, the executive engineer of Rural Works department division-II Santosh Kumar Samal was placed under suspension Friday afternoon.

According to a source, Samal has been suspended with immediate effect by order of the Odisha Governor professor Ganeshi Lal after he was found guilty for dereliction of duty.

This administrative action was taken following the enquiry reports submitted by the engineer-in-chief and chief engineer (PMGSY), said an official notification issued by the rural development department.

The Executive Engineer of RW division-II Nabarangapur (Umerkote) Santosh Kumar Samal has neglected his duties as reported by the EIC RW, Odisha and chief engineer (PMGSY) after their inquiry on the collapse of one RCC slab of the Biju Setu (bridge) across River Nagi on Janiguda-Talapadar road in the district, the notification stated.

Notably, an assistant executive engineer Asit Kumar Patra from Tikiri in Rayagada district was earlier arrested January 17 by Umerkote police over alleged neglect in connection with the bridge collapse.

