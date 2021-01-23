Cuttack: One more accused in the much-debated murder of local BJP leader Kulamani Baral and his close associate Dibyasingha Baral surrendered before the Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Court Friday afternoon.

The former Mahanga block chairperson Kulamani had been returning home along with Dibyasingha on his motorcycle when ome miscreants attacked the duo with sharp weapons near Jankoti area in Cuttack, January 2. Doctors declared Kulamani as ‘brought dead’ at Mahanga community health centre and Dibyasingha had succumbed to critical injuries while undergoing treatment at SCB Hospital in the district.

According to a police source, the accused Malaya Barik surrendered before JFMC Court in a bid to avoid getting arrested. Eight persons have been arrested in this connection so far, the source added.

Notably, there are allegations over very little advancement made in the investigation of the brutal political double-murder in Mahanga area including the demand to arrest state Law Minister Pratap Jena.

Following the murder, Kulamani’s son Ramakant had lodged an FIR with Cuttack (Rural) police in which names of the Law Minister and 13 others were mentioned.

Ramakant stated in the complaint that his father was hacked to death for raising voice against corruption.

PNN