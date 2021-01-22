Bhubaneswar: In its drive to go digital, next session of the Odisha Legislative Assembly (OLA) will be conducted in online mode.

This was informed by Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro, Friday.

All members of the House will take part in the budget session this year through video conference from their respective houses. The members can put up their questions online, the Assembly Speaker stated.

The MLA concerned will submit his/her reply through the National E-Vidhan Application (NeVA) mobile app. All business of the House will be operated through NeVA. Moreover, the upcoming annual budget of Odisha will also be tabled online for the first time, Patro added.

Notably, the upgradation of Odisha Assembly to e-Vidhan Sabha is being carried out at an estimated cost of Rs 8.56 crore. The Central government will provide 60% of the total expense. The remaining 40% is to be allocated by the State government.

On the other hand, Odisha Computer Application Centre (OCAC) will provide requisite training to Assembly staff in ranks of ASO, SO, desk officer, Under Secretary, Deputy Secretary and Secretary.

PNN