Nabarangpur: With the COVID-19 situation worsening in Nabarangpur district, and more in Chandahandi block, the administration has declared a five-day shutdown. The shutdown will be imposed from April 19. The Chanfahandi block is very close to the border with Chhattisgarh.

The administration is worried as there are close to 50 roads connecting the block with the neighbouring state. Since the residents of the block have social contacts with people in Chhattisgarh, they frequently criss-cross between the two states.

Keeping this in view, the traders asked the district administration to enforce shutdown in the block to check the spread of virus. To force the administration into action, the traders have kept their shops shut this weekend.

Officials of the block administration then consulted their higher-up counterparts before accepting the demand made by the traders.

Nabarangpur district reported 81 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday. With this, the district’s caseload has gone to 6,701. Of them, 5,966 have recovered from the disease while 719 persons are currently undergoing treatment.

PNN