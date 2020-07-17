Nabarangpur: With COVID-19 positive cases spiking rapidly in Nabarangpur district, local administration in a notification Friday said that people coming to the district from coronavirus hotspots will need to undergo 14-day home/ institutional quarantine.

Collector Ajit Kumar Mishra said that both government and private employees working under Nabarangpur district administration have been barred against visiting hotspot district without necessary permission from concerned authority.

Besides, the 14-day quarantine rule will be applicable to them after they return.

Government officials in the district will need to take the permission of BDO and Executive Officer of urban local bodies before visiting hotpost districts.

Meanwhile, returnees in rural areas who are staying under mandatory institutional quarantine for a period of 14 days in different temporary medical centres (TMC), and have already given their swab samples, will continue to stay there until their swab test reports are received.

