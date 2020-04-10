Nabarangpur: Irate villagers of Jhadabandhaguda village under Nandahandi block in this district Thursday thrashed sub-collector Bhaskar Raita. The villagers alleged that Raita has not been able to properly regulate the distribution of essential commodities by Anganwadi workers to public distribution system (PDS) beneficiaries. Two persons have been detained in this connection.

Sources said, sub-collector Raita visited Jhadabandhaguda village accompanied by junior clerk Ajay Kumar Das and two security personnel and CDPO Binodini Patnaik to conduct a probe on the charges levelled by the residents.

The villagers told the officials that the Anganwadi workers were not distributing rice, eggs and pulses in a proper manner and many were being deprived of these items. They also alleged that even children were not getting their proper supply of boiled eggs from the Anganwadi centre.

While discussions were on, suddenly some villagers attacked Raita and Patnaik. However, it was Raita who sustained injuries and was rushed to the Tentulikhunti hospital close by.

Police opened an investigation into the matter suo moto. While questioning the villagers they detained two of them.

PNN