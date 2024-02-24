Koraput: NABARD Odisha Regional Office Friday organised Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF) sensitisation and planning workshop for four districts — Koraput, Nabarangpur, Malkangiri, and Rayagada at Semiliguda of Koraput district. NABARD officials headed by SR Panda, GM P Ananth, AGM, and DDMs of the four districts, graced the programme, which was also attended by Deputy Director DPMU, CE-RWD, GM OMFED, SE RWD, OLIC, OAIC, CDAO, CDVO, RWSS and officials from three other districts.

Chief guest V Keerthi Vasan, IAS, Collector, and District Magistrate of Koraput, highlighted the importance of infrastructure projects in economic development and underlined the critical role played by NABARD and all line departments in the infrastructure development of Koraput and other districts of Odisha. He said convergence and cooperation among all departments, timely implementation, speedy formulation, and submission of proposals hold the key to holistic development and economic empowerment of people. A total of Rs 2,000 crore worth of RIDF projects are under various stages of implementation and these need to be completed in time so that the fruits of development reach a wider mass