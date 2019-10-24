Guwahati: The crucial talks between the Central government and the NSCN-IM in New Delhi remained inconclusive Thursday and are set to go beyond October 31, which was fixed by the BJP-led government as the date for resolving the six-decade-old imbroglio.

A senior leader of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Isak-Muivah (NSCN-IM), who was not part of the negotiations on Thursday but privy to it, told IANS that both sides have agreed that more consultations were required, particularly with different stake-holders including the people.

The ongoing talks between the NSCN-IM and the Central government had hit a roadblock recently with the Naga group demanding a separate flag and Constitution as only ‘honourable solution’ to the issue.

“The deadline of October 31 will be extended after today’s (Thursday’s) talks. It will be extended and there will be further consultations.

“The peace process will continue. The twin issues of separate flag and statute were raised but it remained inconclusive. These were neither accepted nor rejected,” the NSCN-IM leader said.

He said it was more or less agreed that both sides needed to discuss further and consult people, including different stake-holders.

“Nagas will not compromise on the two issues. Since Government of India has recognised the uniqueness of Naga history and its political situation, Indians and Nagas will co-exist as two separate entities based on the principle of shared sovereignty. It is there in the Framework Agreement (signed on August 3, 2015),” the NSCN-IM leader added.

