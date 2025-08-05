Chennai: Actor Nagarjuna, who takes on his first-ever villainous role in director Lokesh Kanagaraj’s upcoming action thriller Coolie starring Superstar Rajinikanth, has revealed a candid moment from the set. After filming an intense scene, Nagarjuna asked Lokesh, “Can people really be this evil?” To which the director gave a chillingly honest reply, shedding light on the film’s dark themes.

At a pre-release event of Coolie, Nagarjuna said, “Our first shoot took place in Vizag. A scene shot during the second day of shooting was leaked on social media and went viral. We were all very sad about it. After watching that scene, I asked Lokesh, ‘Can people be this evil?’ He replied, ‘They are more evil than this.'”

Nagarjuna, who was all praise for director Lokesh said that shooting with Lokesh was like a dream. The star actor also praised the director, saying he had empathy. “It is a fantastic quality and people who work with him want to work with him again.”

Coolie has already triggered huge expectations. Rumours doing the rounds in the industry also suggest that director Lokesh Kanakaraj’s much-awaited action entertainer may well reach audiences in over 100 countries around the world when the film hits screens August 14 this year.

Apart from Rajinikanth, the film also stars stalwarts from the Indian film industry like Nagarjuna, Sathyaraj, Aamir Khan, Upendra, Soubin Shahir and Shruti Haasan.

Anirudh has composed the music for the film, marking his fourth consecutive film with director Lokesh Kanagaraj. Cinematography for the film is by Girish Gangadharan and editing is by Philomin Raj.

The film is keenly awaited as it will feature actors Sathyaraj and Rajinikanth together after almost 38 years. The two were last seen together in the superhit Tamil film ‘Mr Bharath’, which was released in 1986 and in which Sathyaraj played Rajinikanth’s father. Interestingly, Sathyaraj had turned down offers to act in some of Rajinikanth’s earlier films like ‘Enthiran’ and ‘Sivaji’.

‘Coolie’, which is Rajinikanth’s 171st film, will revolve around gold smuggling. Interestingly, director Lokesh Kanakaraj has disclosed that ‘Coolie’ will be a stand alone film and not a part of his Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU).

IANS