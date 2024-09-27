Bhubaneswar: Former Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Friday called on Odisha Governor Raghubar Das at the Raj Bhavan here amid speculation that the former Jharkhand CM is interested to return to active politics.

The meeting assumes significance as Sarma is also the BJP’s co-election in-charge of the Jharkhand where assembly elections are due later this year.

Das earlier held a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

It is being speculated that Das, who was the chief minister of Jharkhand between 2014 and 2019, wants to return to the politics of his home state.

While Naidu and Sarma reached Raj Bhavan within a gap of a few minutes. Mohan Charan Majhai, Chief Minister of BJP-ruled Odisha also joined them sometime later.

While talking to reporters after the meeting, Sarma, however, said that his talks with the Odisha governor are personal and have no relation to the Jharkhand elections.

“I have come to Odisha for two hours on personal work. I had a personal talk with the governor. Though I am working for the Jharkhand election, my meeting with the governor has no link with polls” the Assam chief minister said.

Das posted his photos with Naidu, Sarma and Majhi in the X handle of the Governor of Odisha.

“The former Vice President of India was given a warm welcome by the Governor at Raj Bhavan today on his arrival in Odisha. Both had an engaging discussion on various developmental issues for a better India,” he said.

Taking to his X handle, Majhi said he had discussions with Naidu on shared values and the progress of Odisha and the nation.

“It was an honour to engage with such a distinguished leader, whose wisdom and contributions to the country are deeply respected. His insights and guidance continue to inspire efforts towards the betterment of Odisha and the nation,” he added.

On his meeting with the Sarma, Majhi said in the post that the discussions focused on strengthening ties between Assam and Odisha and collaborative efforts for the development of both states.

In a series of posts, Sarma said: “While in Bhubaneswar, I was delighted to meet the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Odisha Shri @MohanMOdisha ji in the presence of the Hon’ble Governor of Odisha Shri @dasraghubar ji”.

He also wrote that in Bhubaneswar “I was privileged to seek the Margdarshan and Aashirwad of Adarniya Shri @MVenkaiahNaidu Garu.”

