Bhubaneswar: With the state government inviting bids for auction of over 30 mineral blocks, Leader of Opposition (LoP) Pradipta Naik Tuesday urged Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to debar the miners from the bidding process who were earlier penalised by Supreme Court for illegal mining.

“I have written to the Chief Minister not to allow the tainted miners in the ongoing mining auction process. The government should come up with a notification banning the illegal miners,” Naik told reporters.

The BJP leader also requested Naveen not to allow even the family members, relatives and employees of the illegal mines lease holders to take part in the auction process.

Responding to Naik’s comment, state Congress president Niranjan Patnaik said such an argument of Naik is illogical. “Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC), Tata Company and even SAIL had been penalised in the past. If they aren’t allowed, who will be given the mining leases?” Patnaik quipped.