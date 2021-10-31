Mumbai: Actor Nakul Roshan Sahdev who is seen as the lead in the web show ‘Girgit’, says that he has taken inspiration for his looks from south actor Vijay Deverakonda. Nakul is playing a casanova named ‘Ranbir Khetan’ in the series.

Talking about the same, Nakul revealed: “It was our creative director’s idea. He saw Vijay (Deverakonda) in one of his interviews wearing colour-coordinated shorts over a blazer. He got so kicked about the look that he thought of doing the same with ‘Ranbir’s character. There were a lot of inputs that were given, and we came up with a lot of innovations for the same. I loved the look. It vividly flaunts the callous persona of ‘Ranbir’. Vijay, himself, has such a cool personality. I dig his looks. So yeah, it was fun taking some inspiration from his wardrobe.”

Nakul also added how he has been getting positive responses for his look particularly. “I have been getting a lot of love from people for the show. However, the one thing that everyone is mentioning is how I have made a style statement with the look in the show. And honestly, I am flattered. It’s good to know that you can look good and deliver a dark performance with such finesse.”

The show also stars Taniya Kalrra, and Trupti Khamkar in prominent roles alongside Shahwar Ali, Samar Vermani, Ashmita Jaggi, Aleksandar Ilic, and others.

‘Girgit’ streams on ALTBalaji and MX Player Gold.

IANS