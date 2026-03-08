Koraput/Sunabeda: The red mud pond of the NALCO plant at Damanjodi has allegedly become a major source of suffering for residents of Dengajaniguda village, with locals claiming that the toxic industrial waste is contaminating their water sources and farmland.

Villagers allege that wastewater containing caustic soda from the plant is flowing into their agricultural fields and also being used for drinking and other daily needs, posing serious health risks.

Dengajaniguda, located under Mujang panchayat in Dasmantpur block of Koraput district, is home to around 600 people from nearly 130 families, with most belonging to Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (SC and ST) categories.

Despite the plant being operational for more than four decades, residents claim the village has remained neglected and deprived of even the basic minimum. According to locals, while 13 villages were displaced during the establishment of the NALCO facility, Dengajaniguda was left out and continues to face severe infrastructure deficits.

The village lacks proper roads and safe drinking water facilities, forcing residents to struggle for basic amenities. Villagers also complain that contaminated water has been causing various skin diseases and other health issues.

During summer, dry red mud from the pond reportedly turns into dust and spreads through the air, while in the monsoon the situation becomes even worse. Residents including Tankadhar Bishoi, Munda Muduli, Madhu Bhoi, Dhana Muduli and Balab Mudulia said livestock such as cows, goats and sheep frequently fall ill and die prematurely after consuming the polluted water.

Some villagers also alleged that the poor water quality has created social problems. They claim people from neighbouring villages are reluctant to marry their daughters into Dengajaniguda due to fears over the contaminated water. Those who do come often leave within a few months.

Locals further alleged that prolonged use of chemically contaminated water has caused health complications, including vision problems and swelling of limbs among elderly residents.

Despite repeated complaints to the district administration and company authorities, villagers say no permanent solution has been provided so far. Though three tube wells have been installed in the village, residents claim even those supply contaminated water. As a result, villagers have to travel nearly 8 km to a hill stream in Mujang panchayat to collect safe drinking water.

Koraput MP Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka said he would take up the matter with the NALCO chairman and the Union minister of mines and would also raise the issue in the Parliament.

Mujang Sarpanch Kunu Bhoi alleged that despite the hardships faced by people affected by the NALCO project, the company has failed to provide even basic facilities such as drinking water, healthcare and education. He warned that villagers may launch a protest if the issues remain unresolved.

Koraput Collector Manoj Satyawan Mahajan said discussions had been held between NALCO officials and the villagers after the matter was brought to his attention. He added that the Dasmantpur BDO has been directed to address the various issues faced by the village.

Meanwhile, NALCO General Manager (HR) CM Mahanta of the Damanjodi unit said the company would soon resolve basic problems such as electricity, drinking water and roads in Dengajaniguda village through funds from the District Mineral Foundation (DMF).