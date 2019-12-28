New Delhi: Rajya Sabha MP and actor Prashant Nanda Saturday presented his books- ‘Kharavela- The Great Warrior’ and ‘Chalachitra Purana – History of Odia Films’ to Vice President Venkaiah Naidu here.

Nanda has written ‘Kharavela- The Great Warrior’ in English and ‘Chalachitra Purana- History of Odia Films’ written in Odia.

In ‘Chalachitra Purana- History of Odia Films’, Nanda, who had made a debut in the film industry as an actor in 1959, narrates the journey of Odia films. The book contains different phases of the industry, its rise, fall and rise from 1936 to 2014.

In ‘Kharavela- The Great Warrior’, the veteran actor describes the rise of the King Kharavela of ancient Kalinga. He also narrated the tales of his bravery in the book.

The Vice President congratulated Nanda for his literary works. Other renowned people like Convenor of Odia advisory board at Kendriya Sahitya Academy Dr Bijayananda Singh, Dr Pramod Sar from National Book Trust of India were present.