Boudh: The state government has decided to convert Nadanban at Birnarsinghpur in Boudh district into an ecological park. The administration held a review meeting on the proposed project. There is a plan to build a forest nursery on 1307 acres near Birnarsinghpur.

In the project area, separate sites will be earmarked for accommodation of tigers, deer, various reptiles, space for rescued wild animals, water sources, and plantation of herbal plants. Besides, a hill zone and a park will be demarcated.

On April 14, officials of the 5T and the district administration had reviewed the safari work of the Nandanban. The revenue department has completed the land demarcation by setting up pillars.

A plan design will be drawn by an architect while the principal of a local polytechnic has been assigned to the survey work of the ecological park.

The Watershed Mission has been tasked with building check dams at five places. The PWD is to lay roads while the minor irrigation department will look after the canal construction.

The horticulture department has been assigned the work of plantation and developing the park.

The Collector has directed all officials to make spot visit of the project and suggest various facilities to be put in place.

In the nearby area of the ecological park, there have been plans for identifying sites for hotels, parking lots, ticket counters, safari, and a water zone.

The area will be surveyed by drone cameras. The administration has laid stress on immediate work on check dams.

