Bhubaneswar: Visitors at the Nandankanan Zoological Park (NZP) will soon get to see more inmates as eight new species of animals have arrived at the zoo. They have been brought from the Kamla Nehru Prani Sangrahalaya in Indore under the animal exchange programme.

The new animals that have been brought are two Asian lionesses, one fox (female), three gharials (two males and one female) and two Indian grey wolves (male). In lieu of the new arrivals, NZP has given two tigers ((one melanistic and one white) to the Kamla Nehru Prani Sangrahalaya. Recently, a six-member team led by veterinarian Dr Debdutt Mohapatra visited Indore to bring the animals to the NZP. The new arrivals have been under quarantine. Doctors will keep the animals under strict medical observation for the next few days before putting them on public display.

NZP had been closed for the public since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic since March. However, it reopened October 4 following strict COVID-19 protocols.

PNN