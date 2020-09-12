Bhubaneswar: Animal lovers who are planning to visit Nandankanan Zoological Park located on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar may not have to wait any longer as the zoo is likely to reopen in October.

This was informed by Sashi Paul, director of the zoo.

However, a standard operating procedure (SOP) in conformity with the COVID-19 guidelines of the state government will be released soon, ahead of reopening of the zoo, official sources informed Saturday.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (PCCF) Wildlife HS Upadhyay had earlier decided that the zoo will not reopen till September end. The decision was taken in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak; also, as the footfall at Nandankanan during monsoon is usually less.

Notably, Nandankanan Zoological Park is a 437-hectare (1,080-acre) zoo and botanical garden in Odisha, India. Established in 1960, it was opened to the public in 1979 and became the first zoo in India to join World Association of Zoos and Aquariums (WAZA) in 2009.

PNN