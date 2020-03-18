Bhubaneswar: The Nandankanan Zoological Park (NZP) in Bhubaneswar welcomed four new Asiatic lions and a pair of foxes from Kanan Pendari Zoo in Chhattisgarh’s Bilaspur town.

The animals were handed over to NZP authorities Tuesday night at about 11:45 pm under an animal exchange programme approved by central zoo authority in New Delhi.

The animals were brought from Kanan Pendari Zoo in exchange for a pair of a hippopotamus.

With the addition of these species, the number of lions at Nandankanan has increased to 15 (8 Males and 7 Females) and the number of foxes has gone up to 4 (2 Male and 2 Female).

PNN