Bhubaneswar: After remaining out of bounds for visitors for three months due to restrictions imposed during the second wave of Covid-19, the Nandankanan Zoological Park (NZP) threw open its gate for visitors from Tuesday.

A day after the state government announced relaxations to Covid-lockdown July 31, allowing reopening of malls, cinema halls and parks, director of NZP Manoj Mohapatra said the visitors would be allowed inside the park after thermal screening.

“The visitors will be allowed to see animals from a distance. And they will not be allowed to visit Lion Safari as it will remain close for a few more days,’ he had told.

While a limited number of visitors will be allowed into the zoo, visitors having symptoms of cold, cough and fever will be denied entry. Similarly, visitors above 65 years and below 10 years will not be allowed into the park, it was learnt.

It was also learnt that ahead of the reopening of the zoo proper sanitization was carried out inside and outside the zoo to ensure the place a corona-free zone.

The visitors were seen being asked at the entrance that they have to keep wearing masks and maintain social distance during their stay inside the park. The visitors are being asked to bring their own food with them.

PNN