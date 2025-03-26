Chennai: The makers of director Srikanth Odela’s eagerly awaited action thriller, The Paradise, featuring Natural star Nani in the lead, Wednesday announced that the film would hit screens March 26, 2026.

Since its announcement, The Paradise, has been creating a massive buzz. Directed by the acclaimed director Srikanth Odela, who wowed audiences with Dasara, the film has piqued the curiosity of fans everywhere.

Amidst rising excitement, the makers Wednesday kickstarted the countdown to the film’s release, as it is now just one year away. The film is set to hit the big screens March 26, 2026.

To mark the countdown to release of The Paradise, the makers unveiled an intriguing poster, accompanied by the caption, “Let’s meet on the big screens in one year from today with #TheParadise. In cinemas 26th march 2026. Releasing in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali, English, and Spanish. Natural Star @NameisNani in an @odela_srikanth cinema. An @anirudhofficial musical.

From the glimpses that have been offered of the film, Natural Star Nani seems to have delivered an exceptional performance, effortlessly bringing his charm to the screen. He is currently enjoying a phenomenal run at the box office with several of his films such as Dasara, Hi Nanna, and Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, going to on to emerge as hits.

The Paradise marks director Srikanth Odela’s second collaboration with Nani. Having previously worked as an assistant to Pushpa director Sukumar, Odela made his directorial debut with the acclaimed Dasara. Now, with his second and most ambitious film yet, he is set to push creative boundaries further.

The film is backed by SLV Cinemas, with Anirudh Ravichander composing the music. Expectations are high as Nani gears up for another compelling role under Odela’s direction, promising an unforgettable experience.