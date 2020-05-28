Puri: The Narenda Kona area in Puri which was on the list of COVID-19 containment zone has got rid of the tag Thursday. The district administration Thursday withdrew the containment tag after no fresh cases were reported during surveillance.

Notably, a youth from Narendra Kona area was earlier arrested by the Kumbharpada police in several theft cases. After his arrest, police did a COVID-19 test in which his report turned out to be COVID-19 positive, May 17. As the thief had robbed several houses in the area, the district administration had declared Narendra Kona area as a containment zone.

Notably, Puri administration had been in troubled water, after the accused person who had visited local police station, hospital, court and jail was found positive and suspected to be a super spreader.

Active surveillance, however, will continue in the areas for the next seven days as a precaution to check the spread of the virus. Lockdown 4.0 will remain effective in the area. After withdrawal of this tag, the district admin will slowly allow opening of all essential stores in these areas shortly.

PNN