New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Tuesday a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from midnight. He asserted that this is necessary for a decisive battle against the coronavirus outbreak.

In his second address to the nation on the pandemic raging across much of the world, Modi said the decision will have an economic cost but saving people’s lives is of the paramount interest to his government.

“If we don’t handle these 21 days well, then our country, your family will go backwards by 21 years,” Modi said.

There will be complete bar on people from stepping outsides their homes, Modi said and even folded his hands to emphasise his request to citizens to adhere to the call.

“Experts and the experience of countries fighting the deadly virus make it clear that the social distancing is the only way to combat the disease,” asserted Modi.

The prime minister also said that the central and state governments are taking steps to ensure the availability of essential commodities that are required by the people to survive the 21 days. He also announced that the Centre has made an allocation of Rs 15,000 crore to strengthen health infrastructure to tackle coronavirus.

