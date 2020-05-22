Basirhat (West Bengaf): Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Friday an advance interim assistance of Rs 1,000 crore for cyclone-hit West Bengal. The prime minister announced the relief in a video message. Earlier, Narendra Modi had conducted a review meeting regarding the situation with Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee here.

Interim relief

Modi also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2,00,000 to the families of each of those killed due to the devastation caused by ‘Cyclone Amphan’. He also said those injured will get Rs 50,000. The death toll in West Bengal has gone up to 80 after three more casualties were reported Friday.

Large-scale damage to infrastructure, public and private property has been reported from North and South 24 Parganas, East and West Midnapore, Kolkata, Howrah and Hooghly districts.

“I announce an advance interim assistance of Rs 1,000 crore for the state (West Bengal). A detailed survey will be conducted of the damage to agriculture, power and other sectors, besides damage to houses,” Modi said.

PM surveys affected areas

Prior to the announcement of relief Modi inspected the devastated areas from a helicopter. He was accompanied by Banerjee and Dhankar. Then after landing here, Modi conducted a meeting with top officials of the affected districts. He assured everyone, that the Centre will do everything possible to help out people of West Bengal.

Not the time to indulge in politics

Modi also said that this not the time to indulge in politics. He assured Banerjee that the Centre will always show ‘humanity’ at this time of distress. Modi also said that the state unit of the BJP will also monitor the situation and send him reports on a regular basis.

PTI