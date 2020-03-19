New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for a ‘Janata curfew’ Sunday and said all citizens must stay home from 7.00am to 9.00pm to try and check the spread of the deadly virus. He made the appeal while addressing the nation Thursday night.

The Prime Minister also cautioned citizens against hoarding and panic-buying. He assured that there is no shortage of essential products in the country including milk, medicines and food.

“Under this Janata (public) curfew, no one should leave their home or gather in public places. Only those related to essential services should go out and do their jobs,” the prime minister said and asked all citizens to abide by it.

“On that day, at 5 pm, we will stand at our balconies, windows or doors for five minutes, we will show our gratitude to those maintaining essential services by ringing bells, sounding sirens and clapping…,” Modi said.

Modi suggested that the one-day exercise would help inculcate a new discipline for social distancing for the next few weeks. The prime minister also requested people to stay home unless absolutely necessary, in the next few weeks, and act with ‘restraint and resolve’.

“I want the next few weeks from you, I want your time,” Modi said, stressing on the need to avoid what he called a sudden explosion of the outbreak, after the first few days, in other nations.

“Coronavirus has endangered humanity. It has affected more nations than the two World Wars,” Modi said. “There is no cure for this, so we need to remain healthy. If we keep ourselves healthy, we will keep others healthy also,” Modi asserted.

“We need to avoid crowds and stay home. Social distancing is critical. If you think you can roam around as usual and feel you will not be at risk, this is incorrect; you are endangering yourself and your family,” Modi added.

The number of people who have tested positive for the virus in India has climbed 173. Eighteen new cases were reported Thursday. The death toll has also gone up to four with the latest victim being from Punjab.

