New Delhi: Ending speculation over his tweet that he is thinking of giving up his social media accounts, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Tuesday he will be handing over his accounts on such platforms to women who inspire.

“This Women’s Day (March 8), I will give away my social media accounts to women whose life & work inspire us. This will help them ignite motivation in millions. Are you such a woman or do you know such inspiring women? Share such stories using #SheInspiresUs,” Modi tweeted.

See link: https://twitter.com/narendramodi/status/1234746833831780353

The Prime Minister’s tweet puts a stop to all speculation following his post Monday that he was thinking of giving up his social media accounts. He had said, “This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube. Will keep you all posted.”

While some wondered whether his quitting had anything to do with the menace of fake news others guessed that India might launch China-type indigenous social media platforms. In about an hour, the tweet was re-tweeted over 26,000 times.

Like he did Monday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi once more hit out at Modi over the detection of fresh coronavirus cases in India. He said Modi should quit wasting India’s time ‘playing the clown’ with his social media accounts when India is facing an emergency.

Rahul’s attack came after India reported Monday two new cases of the novel coronavirus, including one from the national capital.

“Dear @PMOIndia, Quit wasting India’s time playing the clown with your social media accounts, when India is facing an emergency. Focus the attention of every Indian on taking on the coronavirus challenge,” Rahul tweeted.

With the message of ‘Here’s how it’s done’, Gandhi also tweeted a video of Singorean PM Lee Hsien Loong addressing Singaporeans on how to deal with coronavirus.

See link: https://twitter.com/RahulGandhi/status/1234778537615212544

Rahul said a ‘true leader’ would be completely focused on averting the massive crisis about to be unleashed by the potentially deadly virus on the country and its economy.

“There are moments in the life of every nation when its leaders are tested. A true leader would be completely focused on averting the massive crisis about to be unleashed by the virus on India and its economy,” he said on the microblogging site.

“My sense is the government is not taking this threat seriously. Timely action is critical,” added the Congress leader.

PTI