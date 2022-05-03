Copenhagen: Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited Tuesday Danish companies and pension funds to invest in India’s infrastructure sector and green industries. Narendra Modi talked to the media after his discussions with Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen. Modi said that over 200 Danish companies are already present in India and benefiting from the ‘ease of doing business’ initiative of the government.

“There are huge investment opportunities for Danish Companies and Danish Pension Funds in India’s Infrastructure Sector and Green Industries,” the prime minister said in a tweet.

Danish companies are operating in various sectors like wind power, shipping, consultancy, food processing and engineering.

Meanwhile, a India–Denmark joint statement issued during the visit of Modi said the two Prime Ministers underlined the importance of bilateral trade and investments. They stressed on the need to maximise the potential of economic ties between the two countries.

“They affirmed that robust bilateral investments and trade flows through diversified, resilient, transparent, open, secure and predictable global supply chains would ensure economic security and prosperity of their people,” the statement said.

The two leaders also welcomed Danish investments in India especially in the renewable energy, water, terminals and port modernisation and expansion, food processing and engineering sectors and India’s investments in Denmark especially in the Information Technology sector.

“They noted that such investments have made India the country where Danish companies have the largest number of employees outside of Denmark,” the statement said.

Further, both the leaders agreed that the opportunities created by the Green Strategic Partnership will likely lead to an upward trajectory in bilateral trade and investment.

“In this context, the two Prime Ministers welcomed the launch of the ‘India Green Finance Initiative’, which aims to contribute to financing green projects in India with the purpose of accelerating green growth and job creation in India,” the statement said.

Modi and Frederiksen confirmed their commitment to work towards reforming the UN, including the UN Security Council, to make it more effective, transparent and accountable.

Frederiksen reiterated Denmark’s support for India’s permanent membership of a reformed UN Security Council, the statement said.