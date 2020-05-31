New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi applauded Sunday the courage of the people of Odisha and West Bengal. Narendra Modi did so for the braveness they showed while facing cyclone Amphan. The cyclone devastated the states of Odisha and West Bengal earlier this month.

Applauding courage

“The courage and bravery with which the people of Odisha and West Bengal have faced the ordeal is commendable. In this hour of crisis, the country also stands in unison with the people of these two states. We will help them in every manner whatsoever,” Modi said. He was delivering his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio address.

Modi said that the country is busy combating the COVID-19. Amid this, parts of eastern India confronted natural calamity.

During the last few weeks, we have seen the havoc wreaked by super cyclone Amphan in West Bengal and Odisha. Many houses were razed. Farmers also suffered heavy losses. I went to take stock of the situation last week to Odisha and West Bengal,” Modi said.

Financial aid announced

Modi reviewed the situation May 22 in West Bengal and Odisha. He was accompanied by Chief Ministers Mamata Banerjee and Naveen Patnaik. His visit came two days after the cyclone, the worst in years, devastated the two states.

The prime minister announced an interim assistance of Rs 1,000 crore for West Bengal. After flying down to Odisha he announced another financial assistance of Rs 500 crore. He also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the families of each of those killed and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

New innovations to tackle locust menace

During his address, Modi also said attention is being paid to new inventions to counter the locust attack in India.

“On the one side where eastern India is facing cyclonic calamity. On the other many parts of India have been affected by locust attacks. These attacks again remind us of the great damage this small creature can inflict,” Modi said.

“Attention is being paid to new inventions. I am sure that together we will be able to battle out this crisis that is looming on our agricultural sector. We will also manage to salvage our crops,” Modi added.

