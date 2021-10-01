New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched Friday the second phase of the Swachh Bharat Mission – Urban and the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT). He asserted that these missions were aimed at making the cities garbage free and water secure.

In his address after launching SBM-U 2.0 and AMRUT 2.0 at the Ambedkar International Centre here, Modi said the new phases of these missions are also an important step in fulfilling dreams of BR Ambedkar.

“It’s our privilege that today’s programme has been organised at the BR Ambedkar Centre. Babasaheb believed that urban development was pivotal to removing inequality,” Narendra Modi said.

Noting that many people from villages come to cities with the aspiration of a better life, Modi said they get employment but their living standard is often worse than in villages.

This is like a double whammy as they are away from home, and stay in such a situation, Modi said. The prime minister added that Babasaheb’s great emphasis was on changing this situation.

Modi noted that the young generation has taken the initiative to strengthen the cleanliness campaign. “Toffee wrappers are no longer thrown on the ground, but kept in pockets. Small children now urge the elders not to litter,” Modi pointed out.

“We have to remember that maintaining cleanliness is not just for a day, a fortnight, a year or for a few people, it is a mega campaign for every day, every fortnight, every year, for everyone and a continuous programme from one generation to another,” the prime minister added.

In line with the vision of the prime minister, SBM-U 2.0 and AMRUT 2.0 have been designed to realise the aspiration to make all cities garbage free and water secure, according to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

These missions signify a step forward in the march towards effectively addressing the challenges of rapidly urbanising India and will also help contribute towards achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals 2030, the PMO said.

SBM-U 2.0 envisions to make all cities garbage free and ensure grey and black water management in all cities other than those covered under AMRUT, make all urban local bodies open defecation free+ and those with a population of less than one lakh as open defecation free++, thereby achieving the vision of safe sanitation in urban areas.