Melbourne: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Australia’s Governor-General, Sam Mostyn in Melbourne

During the meeting, PM Modi expressed satisfaction with the outcomes of the third Australia-India Annual Summit held with his Australian counterpart, Anthony Albanese.

“PM Narendra Modi held a meeting with the Governor-General of Australia, the Hon. Sam Mostyn in Melbourne. The two leaders exchanged views on the enduring bonds between India and Australia, anchored in shared democratic values, strong people-to-people ties and growing cooperation across diverse sectors,” Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X

“PM expressed his satisfaction on the outcomes of his Summit with PM Albanese. PM also highlighted that the strong people-to-people ties are further strengthening the close and multifaceted partnership between the two countries,” he added.

PM Modi is currently on a three-day visit to Australia at the invitation of PM Albanese.

Earlier in the day, PMs Modi and Albanese participated in the third Australia India Annual Summit, where the two sides reviewed progress across the full spectrum of bilateral cooperation, including trade and investment, critical minerals, clean energy, technology, defence and security, education, skills, mobility, science and innovation, culture, sports and people-to-people ties.

Both leaders exchanged views on regional and global developments and reaffirmed their commitment to a free, open, inclusive and prosperous Indo-Pacific.

“Following the Annual Summit, PM Narendra Modi and PM Albanese adopted the India-Australia Joint Declaration on Defence and Security Cooperation. The Declaration provides a comprehensive framework for enhanced bilateral cooperation across defence, maritime domain awareness, counter-terrorism, combating trans-national organised crimes, critical minerals, defence industry partnerships, exchange of defence personnel and regional security, underscoring the growing strategic convergence between India and Australia,” Jaiswal posted on X.

“The Summit witnessed finalisation of several MoUs in areas including defence, maritime security, energy including nuclear, critical technology, education, skilling among others,” he added.

PMs Modi and Albanese also participated in the India-Australia CEO Forum in Melbourne. Both leaders addressed the leading business leaders from India and Australia.