Ranchi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren his mighty peeved at Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He vented his feelings Friday after talking over the phone Thursday with Modi regarding the Covid-19 situation in the state. Later Hemant Soren did not call it a discussion, but a ‘monologue’ by Modi. He also alleged that Modi was not open to positive suggestions.

Sources said Thursday that the PM had also spoken to the chief ministers of Telengana, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha about the Covid-related situation in their states. However, the details of these discussions are not yet available.

Soren however, vented his feelings in a very candid manner. “Adarniya Pradhan Mantriji ji ne phone kiya. Unhone sirf apne mann ki baat ki. Behtar hota agar wo kaam ki baat karte aur kaam ki baat sunte (Respected Prime Minister called. He spoke what was on his mind. It would have been better had he spoken on issues that need attention and listened to the other side).”

Sources here said that Soren’s frustration is quite evident. “PM Modi did not ask anything on the condition of the state and on resources and what all Jharkhand need. The state has been struggling to get the required medicines. He just went on and on. This led the CM to write this tweet,” the source said.

The chief minister has been critical of the Centre in the past over handling of several issues, including migrant workers. According to sources this may be one of the reasons why Jharkhand is missing out on benefits and sops that are being announced by the Centre.

Soren’s tweet was criticised by some BJP leaders. Assam BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma said the ‘disrespectful’” tweet ‘denigrated’ the office of the CM. Sarma added that the tweet was an insult to the people of Jharkhand since the PM had called to understand their plight.