New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Monday that he is planning to quit social media and a few minutes later Congress leader Rahul Gandhi advised him to instead ‘give up hatred’.

Modi had Monday evening said that he was planning to leave social media platforms including Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. He said that he would stop using the accounts Sunday onwards. However, he did not offer any reason for this sudden decision.

See link: https://twitter.com/narendramodi/status/1234500451850018818

Minutes after Modi announced his decision Rahul Gandhi took a swipe at Modi and asked him to ‘give up hatred’. He tweeted, “Give up hatred and not social media accounts.”

See link: https://twitter.com/RahulGandhi/status/1234511012570624000

Incidentally Modi is very popular among world leaders on the various social media platforms he uses. On the microblogging site Twitter he has close to 53 million followers while on Instagram 35.2 million people follow him. Modi’s Facebook account has 44 million followers while 4.5 million subscribe to his YouTube channel.

Modi is the most followed world leader on Instagram with the number of followers more than US President Donald Trump and his predecessor Barrack Obama.

However, since Modi announced his decision to quit the social media platforms, requests have flooded in not to do so. While one user wrote, “Modiji how many retweets for you to drop this idea” another wrote “Why Sir? We all love to see your posts and updates. Please aisa dil mat todiye (Don’t break our hearts).

Agencies