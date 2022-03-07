New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke Monday to Russian President Vladimir Putin during which he conveyed his ‘deep concern’ over the safety and security of the Indian students stuck in Ukraine’s Sumy city. Modi sought their evacuation at the earliest.

During the 50-minute telephonic conversation, Narendra Modi also suggested that a direct conversation between Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy may greatly assist the ongoing peace efforts.

Official sources said Modi stressed the importance of safe evacuation of Indian citizens from Sumy at the earliest. They informed that Putin assured him of all possible cooperation to safely get them out of the northeastern Ukrainian city.

Around 700 Indian students are stranded in Sumy amid intense fighting between Russian and Ukrainian troops.

“Prime Minister Modi conveyed his deep concern for the safety and security of the Indian students still remaining in Sumy,” the PMO said in a statement. It said Putin briefed the PM about the ongoing measures related to ‘humanitarian corridors’ for facilitating the evacuation of civilians including Indian students.

Also read: Desperate Indian students in Sumy want to leave on foot for border

It was the third telephonic conversation between the two leaders after the military conflict began in Ukraine 11 days back.

Earlier, Russian authorities announced yet another cease-fire and a handful of humanitarian corridors to allow civilians to flee Ukraine starting Monday, although the evacuation routes were mostly leading to Russia and its ally Belarus, drawing withering criticism from Ukraine and others. The corridors were for the civilians residing in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Sumy.

The statement said the two leaders discussed the evolving situation in Ukraine. Putin briefed Modi on the status of negotiations between the Ukrainian and Russian teams.

“Prime Minister Modi welcomed the ongoing negotiations between Russia and Ukraine. He expressed hope that they would lead to cessation of the conflict. He suggested that a direct conversation between President Putin and President Zelenskyy may greatly assist the ongoing peace efforts,”” the statement said.

The sources said Modi appreciated the announcement of the ceasefire and establishment of humanitarian corridors in parts of Ukraine, including in Sumy.

Earlier in the day, Modi spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He sought Zelenskyy’s continued support in the evacuation of the Indians stuck in Sumy city. During the conversation, Zelenskyy briefed the Prime Minister in detail about the “conflict situation” and the ongoing negotiations between Ukraine and Russia. In the last few days, India has been focusing on the evacuation of its students from Sumy.

The Indian students posted a video and said they have decided to leave for the Russian border from Sumy. They said that the Indian government and the embassy in Ukraine will be responsible if anything happens to them.

Following the video, the Indian embassy in Ukraine requested them not to endanger their lives and conveyed that it will leave no stone unturned to safely evacuate them. The students relented following the assurance.