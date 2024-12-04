Mumbai: Amid news about her sister Aliya Fakhri’s arrest in a double murder case in the US, actress Nargis Fakhri has shared the first post featuring Housefull 5 co-stars Sonam Bajwa and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Nargis took to her Instagram stories and shared a photo featuring Sonam and Jacqueline. She captioned it as: “We are coming for you”.

It was December 3, when news about the Rockstar actress Nargis’ sister Aliya Fakhri’s arrest started doing the rounds for murdering her former 35-year-old -boyfriend Edward Jacobs, and his friend Anastasia Ettienne, according to media reports.

As per the Queens District Attorney of New York, Aliya, 43, at 6.20 AM reached the garage, where Jacobs and Ettienne were sleeping. She shouted out loud “You’re all going to die today,” before setting fire to the two-story garage.

According to reports, Ettienne, who was alerted by the fire, ran downstairs to check before going back up to wake Jacobs. The fire covered the building and the two weren’t couldn’t escape and died of smoke inhalation and thermal injuries.

As per media reports, Jacobs had broken up with Aliya around a year ago, but she still attempted to pursue him. The New York Post quoted Jacobs’ mother, “Like any other person that is being rejected, he was letting her know like ‘I’m done with you.”

The actress’ mother, however, denied the claims, saying: “I don’t think she would be killing someone. She was a person who was caring for everybody. She tried to help everybody,” according to multiple news outlets.

Talking about Housefull 5, it stars Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Fardeen Khan, and an ensemble cast. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Housefull 5 is set to release in cinemas June 6, 2025.