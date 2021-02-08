Salepur: Five members of a family, including two children, had a miraculous shave as the car they were travelling in caught fire near Madhupur village in Cuttack district Monday. The flame engulfed the entire vehicle within seconds. Luckily however, casualties were averted.

Dillip Biswal, a resident of Purushottampur village under Badchana block in Jajpur district had gone to friend’s place in Mahanga in Cuttack district with his family a few days back. The family was returning to their native village, Monday morning. Biswal was driving the car and there were four other occupants, including two children.

As they were nearing Madhupur, Biswal noticed smoke coming out from the engine. He immediately stopped the car and asked all the others to step out. It was his presence of mind that saved lives.

On being informed, fire personnel from Kuanpal reached the spot and doused the flame. By then the car had already been reduced to ashes.

Short circuit is believed to be the reason behind the mishap. However, the police are investigating other angles too.

PNN