Bhubaneswar: All the occupants of a car had a narrow escape as their car caught fire suddenly on the middle of the road while they were travelling near Fire Station Chhak in Bhubaneswar, Thursday.

According to an eyewitness, smoke suddenly started coming out of the bonnet of the car while the vehicle was on motion. The driver immediately parked the car on the roadside after seeing the smoke and all the occupants of the vehicle also abandoned the car.

Soon, fire spread to other parts of the car and engulfed the entire vehicle.

The vehicle was severely damaged in the fire. Locals informed the Fire Services personnel regarding the mishap. Firefighters rushed to the spot and doused the flames. The reason behind the fire outbreak is yet to be ascertained.

The car was being taken from Master Canteen to a garage in Khandagiri for repairing, a source said.

PNN