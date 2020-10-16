Mumbai: One of the top actors of the Hindi film industry at present, Ranveer Singh had a minor road accident Thursday when a motorbike brushed his car from behind in Bandra. However, the actor is unhurt and safe. The bike-rider also did not suffer any injuries, sources said. After the incident, Ranveer Singh stepped out of his car to inspect the damage and drove off after a few minutes.

The video of the incident was shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani on his verified Instagram account. “A minor incident occurred when a bike brushed #RanveerSingh car in Bandra, we later snapped him entering another building,” wrote the photographer.

See link: https://www.instagram.com/p/CGXBstGHbqq/

In the video shared by Bhayani, Ranveer can be seen waving at the paparazzi.

On the work front, Ranveer will next be seen in Kabir Khan’s sports biopic 83, where he essays the role of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev. Ranveer’s wife, actress Deepika Padukone, plays Kapil Dev’s better half, Romi.

Ranveer is yet to start shooting for any new film. At the moment, he is busy nurturing Deepike who is in a soup after her name surfaced in the Sushant Singh related drug scandal case. Ranveer, these days is busy looking after her needs and soothing her frayed nerves.