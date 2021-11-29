Chennai: National Award-winning choreographer and actor Shiva Shankar, popularly known as Shiva Shankar Master, passed away at a private hospital in Hyderabad late Sunday night after battling complications caused by Covid-19. He was 72.

Shiva Shankar Master, who has worked as a choreographer in over 800 films over a period of four decades, had won the National Award for choreographing the song Dheera Dheera from the Telugu blockbuster Magadheera. He has also won the Tamil Nadu government’s state film award four times.

A few days ago, the choreographer was admitted to a private hospital after he tested Covid positive along with his wife and son. As the treatment costs began shooting up, several actors including Sonu Sood, Dhanush and Chiranjeevi stepped in to help with the medical expenses. However, his condition deteriorated and he was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit where he passed away Sunday night.

Several actors and film industry technicians have expressed their condolences to the family members of the choreographer. Actor Sonu Sood, who had helped with the treatment costs of the choreographer, tweeted, “Heartbroken to hear about the demise of Shiv Shankar masterji. Tried our best to save him but God had different plans. Will always miss you masterji. May almighty give strength to the family to bear this loss. Cinema will always miss u sir.”

Director S.S. Rajamouli said, “Sad to know that reknowned choreographer Shiva Shankar Master garu has passed away. Working with him for Magadheera was a memorable experience. May his soul rest in peace. Condolences to his family.”

Actress Aishwarya Rajesh said, “Deeply saddened to learn of the demise of renowned choreographer AShiva Shankar Master. A wonderful soul, he was always a pillar of support to me. My deepest condolences to his friends and family. May God grant them the strength to bear this huge loss!”