Mumbai: National Award-winning filmmaker Lipika Singh Darai’s short documentary “B and S,” which explores the bond between two trans women, is set to have its world premiere at the International Film Festival Rotterdam 2025.

The film has been selected for the prestigious ‘Shorts and Mid-Length’ section of the festival, which will run from January 30 to February 9, 2025. The film, which takes its title from the initials of its two protagonists, Biraja and Saesha, portrays the deep bond between these two trans women in their 20s as they face loneliness and societal rejection.

Through their friendship, they find comfort and a profound sense of belonging amidst the hardships of life.

Speaking about the World Premiere of “B and S” at the International Film Festival Rotterdam 2025, Lipika Singh shared, “This film was born from a need to explore the tenderness of love, friendship, and cherished connections in times of loss and grief – especially in an increasingly bleak world. I am thrilled B and S will premiere at the International Film Festival Rotterdam, a festival that champions fearless filmmaking. It’s an honour to return to this incredible platform.”

“B and S” is the third installment in Lipika Singh Darai’s “Letters to My Late Grand Aunt series,” following the short documentaries “Dragonfly” and “Snake” (2014) and Night and Fear” (2023). The series weaves together personal memories and creative exploration, inspired by the summers Lipika spent with her grand aunt in her village.

The documentary also marks Lipika’s second selection at the International Film Festival Rotterdam, after Night and Fear premiered in the Ammodo Tiger Short Competition section at the festival in 2023.

Talking about Lipika Singh, an FTII alumna and recipient of four National Awards, Darai has received four National Awards to date, including the Silver Lotus Award for Best Debut Film of a Director for “A Tree a Man a Sea” (2013) and the Best Director Award for “The Waterfall” (2017). She was also recognized as a BAFTA Breakthrough India talent in 2023.