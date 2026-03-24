Bhubaneswar: History repeated itself in Bhubaneswar as Odisha successfully hosted the 4th National East Zone Roll Ball Championship at the BDA Buddha Jayanti Park from March 21–22. In a thrilling display of skill and speed, the host state emerged as the overall East Zone champions.

The tournament saw fierce competition from six powerhouse states, including Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and West Bengal.

The Odisha girls’ team delivered a dominant performance in the finals, defeating Jharkhand with a decisive 8–3 victory to claim the gold.

The Odisha boys’ team also showed incredible grit, securing the silver medal after a tough final against Jharkhand.

Soudamini Patra, Secretary of the Odisha Roll Ball Association (ORBA), praised the athletes, noting that both teams performed exceptionally well throughout the tournament and have brought immense pride to the state on the national stage