New Delhi: Senior Congress leader and former minister in the Manmohan Singh government, Pawan Kumar Bansal Tuesday reached the ED office here to record his statement to probe alleged financial irregularities in the party-promoted Young Indian that owns National Herald newspaper.

He reached the ED headquarters in Delhi around 11 am A team of elite officials of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) will record his statement.

“It can be a day-long questioning,” said sources.

While going inside the ED headquarters, Bansal did not make any comments.

He was summoned to join the investigation Tuesday. The ED has not spoken on the matter as of now.

On Monday, the ED official quizzed another senior Congress leader Mallikarjuna Kharge.

Further details awaited.