Daringbadi/Kotgarh: With heavy rain pounding Kandhamal district since Sunday evening, a diversion road of National Highway-59 at Bataguda under Tumudibandh block was washed away Monday, disrupting the traffic.

The National Highway-59 connects Daringbadi with Baliguda, Tumudibandh, Bhawanipatna and Raipur. Due to incessant rain, the diversion road at Bataguda was washed away Monday.

Hundreds of vehicles can be seen stranded on the road.

On being informed, Baliguda sub divisional police officer Binina Agrawal reached the spot to take stock of the situation.

Fumed locals alleged that such a problem is not new in rainy season and this is because the expansion of the highway is getting delayed.

When contacted, Baliguda section, National Highway, junior engineer Jayadev Dey said that the diversion road would soon be repaired.

“The road had recently been repaired and incessant rain is damaging it,” he added.

