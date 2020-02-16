As it was a Sunday, the visitors’ turnout was said to be huge

BHUBANESWAR: The ‘National-Level Handloom Expo’, organised by Handlooms, Textiles & Handicrafts department, at Idco Exhibition Ground here entered its 22nd day Sunday.

The uniqueness of the expo is that it celebrates every day on a fabric theme, for instance Sunday (February 16) it was Berhampuri patta saree diwas (day). Some other day it was Bomkai Day, named after the fabric.

Berhampuri patta sarees are well-known for their exquisite design and finesse. Some of the sarees of Odisha are carefully preserved and proudly cherished to carry forward the tradition in subsequent generations. In fact, handloom weaving in the state is one of the ancient and largest industries in India. It supports thousands of weavers and related craftsmen and artisans. Hence, these Indian sarees cannot be missed when it comes to enhancing the beauty of one’s closet or gifting.

The whole process of making the handcrafted patta sarees is mechanised to save time. Its unique feature is that it comes with a matching ‘joda’ (meaning pair) for men. The 200-year-old conventional Odisha weaving style is incorporated in its making. The temple or ‘kumbha’ design falls into two categories; ‘phoda’ or ‘badhi’. The ‘zari’ borders are indubitably eye-catching. The saree also adorns the three idols of the Jagannath temple. They are worn at weddings and other auspicious occasions. The sarees are unique as the borders have Rudraksh designs on it with the help of dabbi.

Interacting with Orissa POST, Jyotirmati Samantaray, PRO, Handlooms, Textiles & Handicrafts department, said, “Boyanika weavers are creating wonders through Berhampuri and other handloom sarees. We are constantly encouraging them to shine out at such exhibitions and the finest weavers are being felicitated at the expo.”

As it was a Sunday, the visitors enjoyed a comic evening with Gyan Hota and group. Besides, students of Barabati Yoga Association performed dance onstage.