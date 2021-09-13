Chandigarh: National-level shooter Namanveer Singh Brar was found dead Monday in his home in Mohali in mysterious circumstances. However, the police have not ruled out suicide. The 28-year-old trap shooter had a bullet wound, DSP Mohali, Gursher Singh Sandhu said over the phone. According to the DSP, it could not be conclusively said whether Namanveer Singh Brar died of suicide or due to accidental fire.

“We cannot conclusively say at this stage whether it is suicide or if it was accidental fire. The body has been sent for post-mortem and the report is awaited. Once the report comes, it will help us arrive at some conclusion,” Sandhu informed. The police were informed about the incident by the family of Brar, he added.

Brar had bagged a bronze medal in double-trap shooting event in the World University Games in South Korea. In March this year, he had competed in the Minimum Qualification Score (MQS) category in the ISSF World Cup in Delhi.