Bhubaneswar: Dharitri and OrissaPOST Editor Tathagata Satpathy said the concept of ‘national media’ is a misnomer given the fact that every newspaper, or media, is based in some part of the country or the other.

In his welcome address at the opening session of the Editors Guild of India conclave at the Press Club of Odisha (PCO) on ‘Opportunities and Challenges in Regional Media’ here Saturday, Satpathy said, “There is no national media. For that reason, there is also no national leader. In this country, everybody is regional.”

To drive home his point, Satpathy, who is also the president of PCO, said, “We all belong to different regions. When we get together, we make a nation.”

Earlier in his speech, the noted journalist highlighted the glorious past of the state and said, “Those who are aware of Odisha’s history know that the state never came under direct occupation by any outside force, be it the Mughals or the British. We have been a tolerant race. We have no hate for anybody.”

He said the state has a lot of history and is capable of providing leadership to the country. “We are also endowed with huge mineral and natural resources,” he added.

PNN