Bhubaneswar: Delivering a special address at the conclave on ‘Opportunities and Challenges in Regional Media’ organised by the Editors Guild of India at the Press Club of Odisha here Saturday, former Supreme Court Judge Justice Ananga Patnaik said political power is such that the entire state machinery is mobilised against media criticisms. Justice Patnaik spoke about Article19 (2) which imposes restrictions on freedom of press.

“Exceptions for freedom of expression are the same for media as it is for common citizens. Whatever limitations are there for the citizens also apply to media,” he said.

Justice Patnaik said political power is such that state machinery is mobilised against the criticisms by the media, and unfortunately politicians use the laws against the media for their benefit.

“And this happens in every corner of the country,” he added. As a remedial measure, he suggested Editors Guild and various media houses to pursue the government to bring about some amendments to existing laws in providing checks against wrong arrests.

Justice Patnaik, while encouraging journalists to not be fearful of the judiciary, said, “Even if there is a price to pay for freedom, it is worth it. Independence has a certain price.”

The former Supreme Court judge said, “For democracy, independence of media and press is as important as the judiciary.” He said for the protection of freedom of speech and expression, media houses should not be owned by business houses.

“Otherwise, they are bound to come under pressure to run the business,” he said.

