Rayagada: JK Paper Mills organised the 49th National Safety Day programme on its factory premises at Jaykaypur in this district, Wednesday. The programme was organised to promote awareness on safety norms among employees, schoolchildren and housewives.

The programme was inaugurated by chief guest Ranjit Kumar Nayak, assistant director of factories & boilers department, Rayagada in the presence of Vinay Dwivedi, guest of honour and executive vice president (works) along with Sundeep Pandey, GM (HR & IR) by hoisting the national safety flag.

The employees took a safety pledge to do everything possible for the prevention of mishaps, occupational diseases at workplaces and protection of environment. Nayak stressed the implementation of 10 action points and safety AAINAA concept initiated by the directorate of factory & boilers.

Satyajit Mohanty, general manager (EHS) announced to hold various safety promotional training programmes and competitions during the week.