Bhubaneswar: Several city based institutions here including Institute of Physics, Institute of Life Science, Regional science center and others celebrated National Science Day Wednesday.

Institute of Life Sciences (ILS) Bhubaneswar celebrated National Science Day under the theme ‘Indigenous Technologies for Viksit Bharat’. The objective of this theme is to highlight the significance of indigenous innovations and to exhibit the work of Indian scientists.

As one of the mission of ILS, the institute aims to communicate recent advances in science and technology to the general public and encourage scientific thinking among young students. In line with this year’s theme, ILS celebrated National Science Day at its main campus in Bhubaneswar and five other locations across Odisha.

The event held at ILS, Bhubaneswar was inaugurated by Dr Debasis Dash, Director of ILS. He spoke about the significance of motivating school and college students to become a part of the scientific research workforce of the country. Over 200 students from Bhubaneswar and nearby towns attended the event.

Institute of Physics, Bhubaneswar also celebrated the National Science Day-2024 (NSO-2024) in its premises Wednesday.

This year holds special significance for the institute as it celebrates the Golden Jubilee of the Institute of Physics.

The NSD-2024 celebration at IOP featured an ‘Open Day’ showcasing a range of engaging activities such as live demonstration experiments, laboratory visits, and scientific poster presentations.

Regional Science Centre, Bhubaneswar also celebrated the National Science Day on the theme ‘Indigenous Technologies for Viksit Bharat’. They organises events such as science kit making workshop for students, science demonstration lecture by scientists among others.

