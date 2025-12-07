Bhubaneswar: The 37th National Sub-Junior Badminton Championship concluded at Dalmia Bharat Gopichand Badminton Excellence Centre in Kalinga Stadium Complex in Bhubaneswar Saturday, with local star Tanvi Patri dominating the girls’ categories by clinching a remarkable double crown.

Tanvi emerged victorious in both Under-15 and Under-17 Girls’ Singles categories on the final day of the championship, showcasing exceptional skill and resilience. In the U-15 Girls’ Singles final, Tanvi defeated Avani Vikram Govind of Telangana in straight games, 21-9, 21-13.

The U-17 Girls’ Singles final was a high-octane affair, where Tanvi demonstrated high-quality play to overcome Diksha S R of Tamil Nadu in a thrilling three-game match: 20-22, 21-17, and 22-20.

Local Pair Finishes as Runners-Up

Odisha also saw representation on the podium in the U-15 Girls’ Doubles as the duo of Swati Nayak and Nimisha Ojha finished as runners-up. They were defeated by the Maharashtra pair of Sarayu Ranjane and Soyara Shelar with scores of 15-21, 14-21.

In U-15 Boys’ Singles Pushkar of Karnataka beat Harshit Khatri (Delhi) in final. In U-17 boys singles top seed Jagsher Singh Khangura of Punjab won final beating Biraj Sharma.

During the prize distribution ceremony, Odisha State Badminton Association (OSBA) President Rajesh Prabhakar Patil announced a special prize for the home state’s successful players. Tanvi Patri will be awarded Rs 5 Lakh, whereas Nimisha Ojha and Swati Nayak will receive Rs 2.5 Lakh. The total prize money for the championship amounted to Rs 40 Lakh.

The closing ceremony was graced by notable dignitaries, including Development Commissioner–cum-Additional Chief Secretary Anu Garg, Sports and Youth Services Commissioner-cum-Secretary Sachin Ramchandra Yadav and other key officials from OSBA and Badminton Association of India.

